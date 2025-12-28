Left Menu

Tragic Leap in Surat: The Final Argument of Mohammed Danish Motiani

A 23-year-old man, Mohammed Danish Motiani, tragically died after jumping from his fourth-floor home in Surat. The incident followed an argument with his father over outdoor activities. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating with the help of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:30 IST
Tragic Leap in Surat: The Final Argument of Mohammed Danish Motiani
Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Surat as a young man, aged 23, took his life by leaping from the fourth floor of his Hamd Park home. His action came in the wake of a confrontation with his father over excessive time spent outside.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Danish Motiani, split his time between assisting his father in diamond polishing and driving an autorickshaw on occasion. Following the argument, he tragically chose to end his life, sustaining fatal head injuries from the fall. Emergency services rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities confirmed.

Lalgate Police Station Inspector R M Thakor reported that a case of accidental death has been filed. The ongoing investigation includes reviewing CCTV footage from the scene, which captured the young man's fall onto a parked vehicle.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
2
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
3
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
4
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025