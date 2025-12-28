Left Menu

Unmasking Digital Anonymity: Enhancing India's Anti-Terrorism Strategy

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted the urgent need for vigilance against threats from radicalisation and youth exploitation at a two-day Anti-Terrorism Conference, organised by the National Investigation Agency. The event focused on improving India's anti-terror capabilities through enhanced coordination and technological advancements like digital forensics and data analysis.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has called for increased vigilance against threats caused by radicalisation and the exploitation of vulnerable youths at the Anti-Terrorism Conference.

The event, concluding on December 27, underscored the necessity for India to improve its anti-terror capabilities with a model anti-terror squad structure for better coordination and information exchange. Organized by the NIA, the conference emphasized the exploration of new threats, including digital anonymity, deepfakes, and hybrid warfare.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference, urging states to implement a uniform structure to strengthen the country's counter-terrorism measures. The conference also examined digital forensic strategies and discussed counter-financing of terrorism and maritime security.

