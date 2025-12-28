Left Menu

Diplomacy at Play: China Mediates Ceasefire Talks Between Thailand and Cambodia

Top diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia are engaging in peace talks in China to resolve their border dispute following a newly signed ceasefire. China is positioning itself as a mediator. The ceasefire, with a 72-hour observation, aims to halt the conflict that has displaced over half a million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:38 IST
  • China

Diplomats from Thailand and Cambodia convened in China for two days of discussions, with Beijing aiming to mediate the ongoing border dispute between the two countries. On the agenda was a new ceasefire agreement, established to end weeks of deadly conflict that has led to significant loss of life and massive displacements.

Foreign Ministers Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Prak Sokhonn met in China's Yunnan province, guided by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China, seeking a prominent mediating role alongside the United States and Malaysia, facilitated the dialogue, emphasizing its commitment to bringing peace and stability to the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump, from his Florida estate, expressed optimism about an impending resolution, highlighting U.S. diplomatic efforts in halting hostilities. China's Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to support further negotiations, welcoming the ceasefire as a step toward peace and committing substantial humanitarian aid to help affected civilians.

