Left Menu

Asian Markets Await Powell's Speech Amid Mixed Global Stock Reactions

On Thursday, Asian shares mostly rose as traders anticipated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. While Wall Street faced losses with AI stocks like Nvidia declining, Asian markets showed resilience despite ongoing U.S. tariff pressures. Key indices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai exhibited varied movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:34 IST
Asian Markets Await Powell's Speech Amid Mixed Global Stock Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Asian markets mostly advanced on Thursday, with traders looking towards pivotal remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The anticipation stems from the central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, which may provide insights into future U.S. monetary policy.

This comes as Wall Street experienced a rollercoaster, especially with tech giants involved in artificial intelligence. Stocks like Nvidia and Palantir faced substantial drops amidst concerns over inflated valuations and uncertain returns from AI investments.

Amidst this backdrop, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai indices displayed marginal losses and gains, reflecting the broader uncertainty in global financial markets. Meanwhile, markets in South Korea and Australia posted more robust performances, ahead of Powell's speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025