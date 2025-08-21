Hungary's Open Door for Peace: A Persistent Offer

Hungary has reiterated its willingness to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto making the offer public during a Facebook podcast broadcast on Thursday.

Szijjarto stated that Hungary remains prepared to offer a neutral venue with fair and safe conditions for negotiations, aiming to contribute to regional peace.

This invitation has been extended twice already, underlining Hungary's commitment to playing a constructive role in the peace process between the two nations.

