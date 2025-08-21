Hungary's Open Door for Peace: A Persistent Offer
Hungary continues to offer its services as a neutral ground for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated the country's willingness to host these negotiations, emphasizing Hungary's readiness to provide fair and secure conditions to facilitate successful peace efforts.
Hungary has reiterated its willingness to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto making the offer public during a Facebook podcast broadcast on Thursday.
Szijjarto stated that Hungary remains prepared to offer a neutral venue with fair and safe conditions for negotiations, aiming to contribute to regional peace.
This invitation has been extended twice already, underlining Hungary's commitment to playing a constructive role in the peace process between the two nations.
