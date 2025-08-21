Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Unveils Historic Metro Lines, Revolutionizing City Commute

Kolkata is making a significant advancement in public transport with the opening of three new metro corridors inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These lines promise to significantly reduce travel times and connect key areas, including the airport, marking a transformative period in the city's commute system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:27 IST
Kolkata Metro Unveils Historic Metro Lines, Revolutionizing City Commute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata is on the brink of a public transport revolution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new Metro corridors on Friday, aiming to drastically cut travel time across the city. The new corridors are expected to reduce a 50-minute road trip to just 11 minutes, facilitating quicker airport commutes.

The launch of the Green, Yellow, and Orange lines is poised to redefine commuting for millions. Notably, Kolkata Metro, India's oldest rapid transit system, will now connect the airport directly for the first time in its 41-year history. The Green Line's extension is being termed a 'game-changer,' expected to ease pressure on Kolkata's congested roads.

This transport expansion, however, is set against a backdrop of political tension, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opting out of the inauguration due to political disagreements. Still, officials anticipate increased ridership and a more integrated city commute experience, projecting that passenger traffic will double, reflecting the city's evolving transport landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025