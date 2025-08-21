Kolkata Metro Unveils Historic Metro Lines, Revolutionizing City Commute

Kolkata is on the brink of a public transport revolution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new Metro corridors on Friday, aiming to drastically cut travel time across the city. The new corridors are expected to reduce a 50-minute road trip to just 11 minutes, facilitating quicker airport commutes.

The launch of the Green, Yellow, and Orange lines is poised to redefine commuting for millions. Notably, Kolkata Metro, India's oldest rapid transit system, will now connect the airport directly for the first time in its 41-year history. The Green Line's extension is being termed a 'game-changer,' expected to ease pressure on Kolkata's congested roads.

This transport expansion, however, is set against a backdrop of political tension, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opting out of the inauguration due to political disagreements. Still, officials anticipate increased ridership and a more integrated city commute experience, projecting that passenger traffic will double, reflecting the city's evolving transport landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)