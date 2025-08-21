Left Menu

China's Firm Stance Against US Tariff Policies

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong spoke against US tariffs on India, emphasizing the disruptions caused by trade wars. His remarks came during improved Sino-India relations, marked by new cooperative measures. These developments coincide with strained India-US ties over President Trump's trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:51 IST
Chinese envoy Xu Feihong on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. tariffs of up to 50 percent on India, which were threatened to be increased further. He described these tariff impositions as detrimental to the global economic and trade system.

Feihong's comments came amid a positive turn in Sino-India relations, as both nations recently introduced measures to ensure a stable and cooperative relationship. These measures aim to realize the full development potential of China and India, against the backdrop of cooling India-U.S. ties over trade disagreements.

The Chinese envoy also highlighted the upcoming SCO Summit in China, expressing a desire to collaborate with countries like India for a summit marked by friendship, solidarity, and tangible outcomes. Feihong metaphorically referred to this cooperation as a 'dragon-elephant tango.'

