China's Firm Stance Against US Tariff Policies

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. tariffs of up to 50 percent on India, which were threatened to be increased further. He described these tariff impositions as detrimental to the global economic and trade system.

Feihong's comments came amid a positive turn in Sino-India relations, as both nations recently introduced measures to ensure a stable and cooperative relationship. These measures aim to realize the full development potential of China and India, against the backdrop of cooling India-U.S. ties over trade disagreements.

The Chinese envoy also highlighted the upcoming SCO Summit in China, expressing a desire to collaborate with countries like India for a summit marked by friendship, solidarity, and tangible outcomes. Feihong metaphorically referred to this cooperation as a 'dragon-elephant tango.'

(With inputs from agencies.)