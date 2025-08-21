Left Menu

Haryana's Industrial Boom: A New Era Unveiled at IMC Hisar

The Haryana government has partnered with the National Industrial Corridor Development Trust to create an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Hisar, enhancing industrial growth and job creation. Estimated at Rs 4,680 crore, the project aims to attract significant investments and reinforce Haryana as a major industrial center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:23 IST
On Thursday, the Haryana government announced its collaboration with the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust to develop a significant Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar. According to an official release, this strategic project aligns with the ongoing Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) initiative.

Located near Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, the IMC Hisar project spans 2,988 acres and involves an investment of Rs 4,680 crore. With an anticipated investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore, it aims to create over 125,000 jobs, the statement revealed.

IMC Hisar is ideally positioned between the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, promising excellent connectivity through major highways and rail networks. This initiative is expected to fortify Haryana's reputation as a prime industrial destination, attracting both national and international investments while supporting the Make in India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

