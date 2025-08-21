Kyndryl's Bold $2.25 Billion Expansion in India: Fostering Innovation and Talent

Kyndryl, a leading US-based IT firm, has announced a massive $2.25 billion investment in India over the next three years, aiming to foster future-ready talent and establish an AI laboratory.

This strategic venture was revealed following a meeting between Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's openness to global partnerships for innovation and progress.

The company is set to modernize essential technology infrastructure, support digital training for 200,000 citizens, and engage with the government on AI, cybersecurity, and hybrid IT modernization to bolster India's economic and digital public infrastructure goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)