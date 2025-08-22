Left Menu

JGU Expands Horizons with 15 Global MoUs and Agreements

O.P. Jindal Global University has signed 15 new MoUs and agreements with international universities and institutions, enhancing academic opportunities through dual degree programs, student exchanges, and research collaborations, advancing its mission of global education accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:49 IST
JGU Signs 15 New MoUs with Leading Global Institutions in 10 Countries Across 4 Continents. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, India, has taken a significant step in global academic collaboration by formalizing 15 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements with prestigious universities and institutions around the world.

These agreements include dual degree programs with the University of Geneva and the University of Melbourne, allowing students to split their studies between India and these partner institutions. This innovative educational model provides JGU students with global credentials at a reduced cost compared to traditional international education routes. Additionally, student exchange programs with renowned institutions such as the University of Rochester and University of Massachusetts Boston offer semester-long opportunities for students to experience diverse cultures and pedagogies.

JGU's Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives is leading these collaborations, which also encompass faculty and research partnerships with esteemed entities like FDC Business School and Seton Hall University. These alliances aim to foster joint teaching initiatives, cooperative research projects, and international academic exchanges, thus integrating global exposure into JGU's academic framework and promoting the democratization of higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

