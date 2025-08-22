Left Menu

Germany's Economy Navigates Tariff Turbulence

The German economy contracted by 0.3% in Q2 2023, with tensions over US tariffs affecting trade. Revitalization efforts include a significant infrastructure fund and investment pledges. Despite a challenging outlook, experts anticipate a potential recovery starting next year, spurred by a tentative EU-US trade deal.

The German economy suffered a setback in the second quarter of 2023, shrinking by 0.3%, a larger contraction than initially reported, as US tariff tensions continued to bite. This decline marks a contrast to the meager 0.1% contraction first noted in a preliminary July report, leading to an underwhelming performance for the eurozone.

The latest data reveal more significant declines in manufacturing, construction, and household spending than expected. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government is prioritizing economic revitalization with ambitious plans, including a 500 billion-euro fund aimed at infrastructure improvements and accelerating digitization.

To bolster confidence in Germany's economic future, a consortium of companies has committed to investing 631 billion euros in the upcoming years. Despite these efforts, experts like Carsten Brzeski of ING suggest that a robust recovery may only materialize next year following the full impact of US tariffs. A nascent EU-US trade agreement, meanwhile, hangs in the balance as talks continue.

