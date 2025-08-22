Left Menu

Seeds of AI Entrepreneurship: Empowering Innovators in India's Smaller Cities

HumanizeTech.ai, in collaboration with NASSCOM Future Skills, has launched the Seeds of AI Entrepreneurship (sAIe) initiative to support aspiring AI entrepreneurs in India, focusing on tier-III cities. The program offers mentorship, seed funding, and recognition to foster a new generation of innovators beyond major urban centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:09 IST
Humanize AI press release. Image Credit: ANI
HumanizeTech.ai, celebrating its first anniversary, has unveiled the Seeds of AI Entrepreneurship (sAIe) program in collaboration with NASSCOM Future Skills. This initiative is designed to nurture AI entrepreneurs across India, with a particular focus on tier-III cities and less developed regions.

The program was launched by Jagdish Mitra, Board Member of NSDC and CEO of HumanizeTech.ai, alongside Abhishek Singh, CEO of the India AI Mission. They emphasized sAIe's role in democratizing AI opportunities beyond India's metropolitan areas, fostering a new wave of innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

Participants will be invited to propose AI-driven business ideas, with top projects receiving seed funding, mentorship, and national recognition. A Business Masterclass Series is included, providing broader learning opportunities and community-building among participants, with an aim to bolster India's innovation economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

