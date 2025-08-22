Jabalpur's Longest Flyover Boosts Modern Connectivity and Heritage

A monumental flyover in Jabalpur, stretching over 7 kilometers and featuring a remarkable 192-meter single-span cable-stayed bridge, is set to be inaugurated, marking a milestone in Madhya Pradesh's infrastructure development.

Spearheaded by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the flyover stands as the longest and most sophisticated of its kind in the state, constructed at a considerable cost of approximately Rs 1,052 crore.

This project is anticipated to drastically cut down travel time, alleviate pollution, and embody a fusion of Jabalpur's rich cultural heritage with modern urban traffic management.

