Left Menu

Jabalpur's Longest Flyover Boosts Modern Connectivity and Heritage

Jabalpur inaugurates a 7-km-long flyover, Madhya Pradesh's longest, featuring a 192-metre cable-stayed bridge and enhancing urban traffic management. Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari and Mohan Yadav, the project, costing Rs 1,052 crore, will significantly reduce travel time and blend infrastructure with the city's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:50 IST
Jabalpur's Longest Flyover Boosts Modern Connectivity and Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A monumental flyover in Jabalpur, stretching over 7 kilometers and featuring a remarkable 192-meter single-span cable-stayed bridge, is set to be inaugurated, marking a milestone in Madhya Pradesh's infrastructure development.

Spearheaded by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the flyover stands as the longest and most sophisticated of its kind in the state, constructed at a considerable cost of approximately Rs 1,052 crore.

This project is anticipated to drastically cut down travel time, alleviate pollution, and embody a fusion of Jabalpur's rich cultural heritage with modern urban traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025