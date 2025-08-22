Degas Pledges $100m to Build Ghana Into Africa’s First AI Farm Innovation Hub

Degas Limited has unveiled a landmark $100 million investment plan to be rolled out over the next four years, aiming to position Ghana as Africa’s first AI-powered agricultural hub. The announcement was made during the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, where Degas CEO and founder Doga Makiura met with President John Dramani Mahama to outline the company’s bold vision for the country’s agricultural future.

Transforming Agriculture With AI

Degas has already built an impressive track record in Ghana, financing more than 86,000 smallholder farmers and covering over 122,000 acres of farmland nationwide. The company’s platform uses AI-driven satellite monitoring combined with precision agronomy techniques to improve crop yields, lower risks, and expand access to affordable credit.

According to Makiura, the impact has been remarkable: farmer incomes have doubled in many cases, while repayment rates stand at 95%, a figure far above industry norms for smallholder credit schemes.

“Ghana has shown that when technology meets a clear national vision, smallholder farmers can thrive,” said Makiura. “Our $100 million commitment will scale AI-driven monitoring and precision agriculture techniques so farmers can boost yields, reduce risk, and access fairly priced finance.”

Global Interest, Japanese Partnerships

The results of Degas’ model are not only changing lives on the ground in Ghana but are also attracting international attention. Makiura revealed that the company’s integrated, tech-driven approach has drawn strong interest from Japanese investors, who now view Ghana as a gold standard for agricultural investment in Africa.

“President Mahama’s focus on value-chain integration aligns closely with Japan’s search for credible, scalable partnerships,” Makiura noted. “Many Japanese partners are eager to expand support for Ghana’s farmer-centered transformation.”

Mahama: A Vote of Confidence

President Mahama welcomed the announcement, describing it as a vote of confidence in Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda. He stressed that investments like Degas’ are central to his government’s vision of building integrated value chains that not only increase productivity but also create jobs and stimulate rural economies.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to integrated agricultural value chains that connect farmers to markets, finance, storage, and processing,” Mahama said. “By leveraging AI and precision technologies, we will improve productivity, enhance food security, and create dignified jobs for youth across rural communities.”

Strengthening Local Value Chains

Degas’ $100 million investment will be directed towards:

Expanding farmer financing through AI-supported credit models.

Scaling satellite-enabled crop monitoring to provide real-time insights.

Offering precision agronomy services to improve soil health and yield.

Deepening partnerships in input supply, logistics, storage, and offtake agreements, ensuring that farmers are better integrated into national and international markets.

By targeting these areas, Degas hopes to reduce structural bottlenecks in Ghana’s agriculture, from production through to processing and export, while promoting sustainability and climate resilience.

A Model for Africa’s Future

Experts believe Ghana’s experiment with AI-driven agriculture could become a blueprint for the continent, particularly at a time when climate change, food insecurity, and underinvestment threaten rural livelihoods. By combining data-driven solutions with traditional farming knowledge, Degas and Ghana’s government hope to unlock agricultural potential at scale.

With the backing of Japanese investors and strong political commitment, Ghana could soon stand as a continental leader in agricultural innovation, proving that AI and precision technology can transform smallholder farming into a globally competitive sector.