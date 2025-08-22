Market Surge Following Powell's Dovish Tone

In a significant market shift, U.S. stocks rallied while Treasury yields and the dollar fell following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication of a potential rate cut at the upcoming September meeting. During his final address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell emphasized the growing risks to the job market, albeit recognizing continuing inflationary risks, refraining from an outright rate cut commitment.

The impact was immediately felt in global markets, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high. Government bond yields saw declines, notably with the two-year Treasury yield dropping nearly 10 basis points to 3.69% and 10-year yields down by 6 bps to 4.27%.

Powell's statements, under the spotlight due to President Trump's criticisms and the looming question of the Fed's independence, hint at a cautious approach towards potential monetary easing. Meanwhile, European markets mirrored these trends, albeit on a smaller scale, with significant movements seen in currency, oil, and precious metals markets globally.

