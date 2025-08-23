Private Sector Soars with Zero Bid for Satellite Constellation

In a bold move reflecting the private sector's confidence in future space opportunities, a Pixxel Space-led consortium has submitted a 'zero bid' for a 12-satellite constellation.

At the National Space Day event, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), celebrated the consortium's unprecedented move and highlighted the role of the private sector in India's space advancements.

The consortium, turning down a Rs 350 crore government contribution, plans a significant Rs 1,200 crore investment, underlining the private sector's belief in the space industry's promising future.