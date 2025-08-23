Private Sector Soars with Zero Bid for Satellite Constellation
A consortium led by Pixxel Space demonstrated strong confidence in the Indian space sector by submitting a zero bid to build a 12-satellite constellation, declining government funding. This marks a significant milestone for private-public partnerships in space, reflecting optimism about future opportunities and innovations.
In a bold move reflecting the private sector's confidence in future space opportunities, a Pixxel Space-led consortium has submitted a 'zero bid' for a 12-satellite constellation.
At the National Space Day event, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), celebrated the consortium's unprecedented move and highlighted the role of the private sector in India's space advancements.
The consortium, turning down a Rs 350 crore government contribution, plans a significant Rs 1,200 crore investment, underlining the private sector's belief in the space industry's promising future.
