Society's Poisonous Weeds: A Call for Unity Against Intolerance

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav addresses the murder of an MBA student in Dehradun, attributing it to a divisive mindset. He emphasizes the threat posed by such elements to national unity and calls for collective action and judicial intervention to combat growing intolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:30 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, citing it as a result of a divisive and hateful mindset permeating society.

Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, remarked on the dangerous impact of intolerance following the racial attack on 24-year-old MBA student Anjel Chakma, who died on December 26.

Labeling such divisive elements as a threat to national unity, Yadav urged citizens to unite against them and called for the Supreme Court to ensure justice and accountability in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

