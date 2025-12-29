Society's Poisonous Weeds: A Call for Unity Against Intolerance

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, citing it as a result of a divisive and hateful mindset permeating society.

Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, remarked on the dangerous impact of intolerance following the racial attack on 24-year-old MBA student Anjel Chakma, who died on December 26.

Labeling such divisive elements as a threat to national unity, Yadav urged citizens to unite against them and called for the Supreme Court to ensure justice and accountability in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)