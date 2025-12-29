Society's Poisonous Weeds: A Call for Unity Against Intolerance
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav addresses the murder of an MBA student in Dehradun, attributing it to a divisive mindset. He emphasizes the threat posed by such elements to national unity and calls for collective action and judicial intervention to combat growing intolerance.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav condemned the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, citing it as a result of a divisive and hateful mindset permeating society.
Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, remarked on the dangerous impact of intolerance following the racial attack on 24-year-old MBA student Anjel Chakma, who died on December 26.
Labeling such divisive elements as a threat to national unity, Yadav urged citizens to unite against them and called for the Supreme Court to ensure justice and accountability in the incident.
