Chaos in Bokaro: Police Injured in Stone-Pelting Incident

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, two policemen were injured as miscreants attacked them with stones. The officers were attempting to stop illegal liquor sales near Pupunki Ashram. Officials have arrested four individuals and are conducting raids to capture others involved. The situation is being closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:32 IST
Two police officers, including a station house officer, sustained injuries when they were pelted with stones by miscreants in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. The altercation happened near the Pupunki Ashram on Sunday night, authorities reported.

The police were attempting to halt a group of 15 to 20 individuals from selling illegal country-made liquor during the confrontation. Chas SDPO Praveen Kumar Singh confirmed that SHO Prakash Mandal was among the injured.

Police have apprehended four miscreants, and raids are underway at various locations to apprehend others involved. Additional police forces have been deployed to ensure the situation remains under control, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

