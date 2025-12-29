Zaporizhzhia Power Struggle: A Nuclear Battleground Amid War

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has emerged as a key point of contention in the ongoing discussions between Russian and Ukrainian officials, with U.S. President Donald Trump playing a mediating role. As the largest nuclear facility in Europe, its future is pivotal to both countries' energy securities.

Since Russia assumed control of the plant in 2022, debates have continued over its ownership and operation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a joint management plan with the U.S. to optimize energy production. However, Russia and its state-owned Rosatom corporation maintain it should operate under their supervision.

The plant's precarious situation is compounded by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which supplied critical cooling water, posing potential safety risks. As negotiations advance, the plant's strategic significance underscores the complexity of Ukraine-Russia relations in this high-stakes geopolitical standoff.

