Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Tackling Pollution with Innovation and Action

Air pollution remains a significant challenge for Delhi, compelling the government to initiate a series of innovative and high-impact measures. These include experimenting with cloud-seeding, deploying anti-smog guns, and implementing a robust action plan focused on tackling various pollution sources.

The government, which came to power in February under the leadership of the BJP, collaborated with IIT Kanpur for a cloud-seeding pilot project. Despite facing multiple weather-related delays, trials commenced in October, making it the third such attempt since 1957.

Complementing the cloud-seeding efforts, the Delhi Cabinet has rolled out a 17-point action plan to control winter air pollution, alongside establishing new air and water-monitoring stations. Additionally, enforcement drives target pollution violators as part of broader efforts to restore air quality in the capital.

