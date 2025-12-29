Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Tackling Pollution with Innovation and Action

Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, particularly during winter. The government has initiated measures like cloud-seeding trials, deployment of anti-smog guns, and a comprehensive action plan to combat pollutants. Efforts include setting up air-quality stations and declaring green zones to improve the capital's air quality.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:29 IST
Air pollution remains a significant challenge for Delhi, compelling the government to initiate a series of innovative and high-impact measures. These include experimenting with cloud-seeding, deploying anti-smog guns, and implementing a robust action plan focused on tackling various pollution sources.

The government, which came to power in February under the leadership of the BJP, collaborated with IIT Kanpur for a cloud-seeding pilot project. Despite facing multiple weather-related delays, trials commenced in October, making it the third such attempt since 1957.

Complementing the cloud-seeding efforts, the Delhi Cabinet has rolled out a 17-point action plan to control winter air pollution, alongside establishing new air and water-monitoring stations. Additionally, enforcement drives target pollution violators as part of broader efforts to restore air quality in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

