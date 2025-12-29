Teenage Misconduct: Viral Assault Shakes Tiruvallur

In a shocking turn of events, four teenagers have been taken into custody in the Tiruvallur district for allegedly assaulting a man with a sickle. The incident, which unfolded near Tiruttani railway station on December 26, was reportedly recorded and posted online while the youths were under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded to a public alert and discovered the victim, identified as 34-year-old Suraj from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, suffering from multiple injuries. After receiving first aid at a local government facility, Suraj was transferred to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for advanced care.

The Tiruttani police force has opened an investigation following a filed complaint. Key evidence from security cameras and a video of the threat inside a train indicated that the juveniles, all 17 and from Nemili, attempted to gain notoriety on social media. Authorities have detained the suspects as they continue probing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)