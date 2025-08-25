Flipkart Boosts Festive Season Hiring with 2.2 Lakh Jobs
Flipkart has announced the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs across its supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery in preparation for the festive season. The jobs are spread across Tier 2 and 3 cities, with an emphasis on inclusive hiring, including female and PwD individuals.
E-commerce giant Flipkart has declared the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities in its supply chain and logistics sectors ahead of the festive season.
This development will see the addition of 650 festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, broadening Flipkart's reach.
Prioritizing inclusivity, the company has targeted a 10 percent increase in female hires and additional roles for persons with disabilities. Comparably, Amazon India has announced over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs in its operations network.
