Left Menu

Flipkart Boosts Festive Season Hiring with 2.2 Lakh Jobs

Flipkart has announced the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs across its supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery in preparation for the festive season. The jobs are spread across Tier 2 and 3 cities, with an emphasis on inclusive hiring, including female and PwD individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:59 IST
Flipkart Boosts Festive Season Hiring with 2.2 Lakh Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce giant Flipkart has declared the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities in its supply chain and logistics sectors ahead of the festive season.

This development will see the addition of 650 festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, broadening Flipkart's reach.

Prioritizing inclusivity, the company has targeted a 10 percent increase in female hires and additional roles for persons with disabilities. Comparably, Amazon India has announced over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs in its operations network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025