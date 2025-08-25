Flipkart Boosts Festive Season Hiring with 2.2 Lakh Jobs

E-commerce giant Flipkart has declared the creation of over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities in its supply chain and logistics sectors ahead of the festive season.

This development will see the addition of 650 festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, broadening Flipkart's reach.

Prioritizing inclusivity, the company has targeted a 10 percent increase in female hires and additional roles for persons with disabilities. Comparably, Amazon India has announced over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs in its operations network.

(With inputs from agencies.)