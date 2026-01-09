Left Menu

NX India Boosts Logistics with New THK Distribution Center

Nippon Express (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nippon Express Holdings, has been entrusted by THK India with the operation of a new distribution center in India. This initiative supports India's economic growth and enhances logistics efficiency, making the country a key player in global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:46 IST
Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (NX India), part of Nippon Express Holdings, has taken charge of the newly established THK India Sri City Distribution Center. Located on the grounds of THK India's Sri City Plant, this facility aims to support India's rapid economic growth by enhancing logistics efficiency and export capabilities.

The facility, spanning approximately 8,000 square meters, will handle THK's key products such as the LM Guide and ball screws. By managing operations like receiving, storage, and domestic distribution, NX India strives to boost logistics efficiency and ensure a stable product supply system within India and beyond.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of key figures, including THK President and CEO Takashi Teramachi, who highlighted the strategic importance of this center in capturing India's market expansion. NX Group India Representative Teruaki Nagoya emphasized the commitment to safety and continuous service improvement to support the center's growth and efficiency.

