Left Menu

Jefferies Upgrades S&P 500 Forecast Amid Economic Optimism

Jefferies raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 6,600, citing strong corporate earnings and an improving U.S. economy. The prediction comes as AI-driven stocks and financials show strength, expecting nearly 10% growth in S&P 500 earnings per share for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:59 IST
Jefferies Upgrades S&P 500 Forecast Amid Economic Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jefferies has updated its forecast for the S&P 500 index, setting a new year-end target of 6,600 due to robust corporate earnings and alleviating worries about the U.S. economy's health.

Originally, the brokerage firm's target was 5,600, marking it as the only company predicting the index below 6,000. However, UBS, Citigroup, and HSBC recently raised their index targets, reflecting a positive shift in market sentiment.

The uptick has been fueled by gains in artificial intelligence-backed stocks and strong performances in financials, suggesting a solid macroeconomic environment. Jefferies analyst, Desh Peramunetilleke, noted that, following April's downturn linked to tariff announcements, U.S. stocks rebounded backed by stable earnings and the AI surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025