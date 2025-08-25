Jefferies Upgrades S&P 500 Forecast Amid Economic Optimism

Jefferies has updated its forecast for the S&P 500 index, setting a new year-end target of 6,600 due to robust corporate earnings and alleviating worries about the U.S. economy's health.

Originally, the brokerage firm's target was 5,600, marking it as the only company predicting the index below 6,000. However, UBS, Citigroup, and HSBC recently raised their index targets, reflecting a positive shift in market sentiment.

The uptick has been fueled by gains in artificial intelligence-backed stocks and strong performances in financials, suggesting a solid macroeconomic environment. Jefferies analyst, Desh Peramunetilleke, noted that, following April's downturn linked to tariff announcements, U.S. stocks rebounded backed by stable earnings and the AI surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)