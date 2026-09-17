Is Wall Street in Another Tech Bubble?

The financial world is grappling with an age-old question: Are today's high valuations on Wall Street akin to the 1999-2000 dotcom bubble? Bears argue that the market is due for a correction, akin to the historic crash that saw tech stocks plummet nearly 90%.

Conversely, analysts like Oaktree Capital's Howard Marks see today's tech-driven rally, fueled by AI, as fundamentally sound. The debate underscores the complexities and divergent opinions on technology's future returns, especially with today's sector-heavy S&P 500.

While some signs of market froth exist, experts assert that today's financial indicators are more grounded compared to the speculative days of the dotcom era, though potential risks remain as inflation and interest rates fluctuate.