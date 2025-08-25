Mahindra Susten Appoints Avinash Rao as CEO, Eyes Renewable Energy Expansion

Mahindra Susten, the clean energy division of the Mahindra Group, has announced Avinash Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment becomes effective on September 24, 2025, as the company looks to ramp up its operations in the renewable energy sector.

Rao is slated to lead Mahindra Susten's ambitious expansion initiative, focusing on a diversified portfolio within the renewable energy value chain. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, he brings expertise crucial for steering the company towards achieving its growth objectives. The company is already a leader in the sector, boasting more than 1.6 GW of completed projects and preparing for an additional 3.6 GW across solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

In a bid to remain at the forefront, Mahindra Susten is investing in emerging technologies like energy storage and integrated renewable solutions. Emphasizing its dedication to sustainability and governance, Anish Shah, Group CEO of Mahindra, highlighted the role of Susten in advancing the group's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. Supporting these growth strategies, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a significant investor, expressed enthusiasm for Rao's appointment and reiterated its support for the company's clean energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)