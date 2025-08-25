Left Menu

Delhi Metro Fair Hike: Balancing Costs Amid COVID Losses

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has increased fares for the first time in nearly eight years due to financial stresses from COVID-19, loan repayments, and maintenance costs. The fare hike ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 4 based on travel distance. The revision includes adjustments on the Airport Express Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:37 IST
Delhi Metro Fair Hike: Balancing Costs Amid COVID Losses
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a fare revision on Monday, marking the first increase in nearly eight years. The price adjustment, spanning Rs 1 to Rs 4, is attributed to financial pressures stemming from COVID-related losses and necessary upkeep costs.

According to the updated fare structure, minimum fares now start at Rs 11 for journeys up to 2 km, while the maximum charge for distances beyond 32 km has risen to Rs 64. The fare for travel between 12–21 km is now Rs 43, up from Rs 40, and the 21–32 km range sees an increase to Rs 54 from Rs 50.

The fare revision also affects the Airport Express Line, where increases of up to Rs 5 were implemented. These changes, approved by the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, are part of DMRC’s effort to manage rising operational expenses while maintaining competitive pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

 India
2
Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

 Global
3
PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

 Global
4
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025