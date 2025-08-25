Delhi Metro Fair Hike: Balancing Costs Amid COVID Losses

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a fare revision on Monday, marking the first increase in nearly eight years. The price adjustment, spanning Rs 1 to Rs 4, is attributed to financial pressures stemming from COVID-related losses and necessary upkeep costs.

According to the updated fare structure, minimum fares now start at Rs 11 for journeys up to 2 km, while the maximum charge for distances beyond 32 km has risen to Rs 64. The fare for travel between 12–21 km is now Rs 43, up from Rs 40, and the 21–32 km range sees an increase to Rs 54 from Rs 50.

The fare revision also affects the Airport Express Line, where increases of up to Rs 5 were implemented. These changes, approved by the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, are part of DMRC’s effort to manage rising operational expenses while maintaining competitive pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)