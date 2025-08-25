Left Menu

India's Seaplane Operations to Take Off with New Routes

The Civil Aviation Ministry in India plans to revive seaplane operations on two new routes by October, as announced by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. This move aims to capitalize on untapped potential, with possible expansions to locations such as Chilika Lake and the eastern coast.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:44 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry of India is set to reintroduce seaplane services this October, with plans to operate on at least two new routes. This announcement was made by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu at the Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference.

Naidu revealed that the government has simplified guidelines for seaplane operations, which were previously limited to a single route. The planned services may commence in regions like the Andaman & Nicobar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, or even Odisha's Chilika Lake, depending on suitable water bodies with the requisite depth and space.

Emphasizing the sector's potential, Naidu urged airline operators to explore seaplane services and invited states to propose innovative ideas and new locations. Highlighting India's rising demand for pilots due to 1,700 planes on order, Naidu stressed the need for world-class Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and announced a new ranking system for FTOs in India starting October.

