Odisha Launches Initiative to Train Tribal Girls as Pilots

Odisha's government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, announced a cadet pilot programme to train tribal girls as pilots under the B-MAAN initiative. This effort aims to boost aviation connectivity and skill development. Additionally, new infrastructure and training policies are set to enhance the state's aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:43 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for a cadet pilot programme targeted at training tribal girls to become pilots. The announcement was made at the Eastern Region Ministers' Conference for Civil Aviation, emphasizing skill development in the aviation sector.

Initiated under the state's flagship B-MAAN program, this initiative will offer free, comprehensive pilot training to 10 to 15 tribal girls annually over five years. Majhi also highlighted the construction of a world-class international airport in Puri, poised to serve as a spiritual and cultural hub.

Odisha's aviation landscape is undergoing transformation with policy reforms aimed at enhancing connectivity. New partnerships for skill development and MRO facilities have been established, further democratizing aviation and fostering economic growth in line with India's vision for 2047.

