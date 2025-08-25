Odisha Launches Initiative to Train Tribal Girls as Pilots

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for a cadet pilot programme targeted at training tribal girls to become pilots. The announcement was made at the Eastern Region Ministers' Conference for Civil Aviation, emphasizing skill development in the aviation sector.

Initiated under the state's flagship B-MAAN program, this initiative will offer free, comprehensive pilot training to 10 to 15 tribal girls annually over five years. Majhi also highlighted the construction of a world-class international airport in Puri, poised to serve as a spiritual and cultural hub.

Odisha's aviation landscape is undergoing transformation with policy reforms aimed at enhancing connectivity. New partnerships for skill development and MRO facilities have been established, further democratizing aviation and fostering economic growth in line with India's vision for 2047.