Puneet Chhatwal Joins Titan Company Board as Additional Director

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, has been appointed as an additional director on the board of Titan Company. His appointment was approved following a nomination from Tata Sons, with Chhatwal starting his role on August 28, 2025. Titan is a joint venture between Tata Group and TIDCO.

  • Country:
  • India

Puneet Chhatwal, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), has been named an additional director on the board of Titan Company, a prominent jewelry and watchmaker.

The decision, backed by a nomination from Tata Sons, was confirmed in a regulatory filing by Titan following board approval via a circular resolution dated August 22, 2025.

Chhatwal's appointment was confirmed by a majority vote on August 25, 2025, with him set to assume his new role starting August 28, 2025. Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

