Puneet Chhatwal Joins Titan Company Board as Additional Director

Puneet Chhatwal, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), has been named an additional director on the board of Titan Company, a prominent jewelry and watchmaker.

The decision, backed by a nomination from Tata Sons, was confirmed in a regulatory filing by Titan following board approval via a circular resolution dated August 22, 2025.

Chhatwal's appointment was confirmed by a majority vote on August 25, 2025, with him set to assume his new role starting August 28, 2025. Titan is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

