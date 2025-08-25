Uttarakhand Transfers Airstrips to IAF, Expands Pithoragarh Airport for Udan

The Indian Air Force is set to take charge of the airstrips at Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi and Gauchar in Chamoli, while the Airports Authority of India will manage Pithoragarh airport. This strategic move by the Uttarakhand government will improve air services in key border districts.

An essential part of this initiative is the expansion of Pithoragarh airport at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. This development involves constructing a one-kilometer-long airstrip, assisted technically by the Indian Air Force, to enable flights from Gunji to the Adi Kailash area.

Meanwhile, the Udan scheme is set to introduce heli services between Pithoragarh and Munsyari as well as Pithoragarh and Dharchula, facilitated by Heritage Aviation. This expansion reflects the dual focus on meeting strategic requirements and enhancing local transportation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)