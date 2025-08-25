Left Menu

Uttarakhand Transfers Airstrips to IAF, Expands Pithoragarh Airport for Udan

Uttarakhand is enhancing its air network by transferring the operation of airstrips in Chinyalisaur and Gauchar to the Indian Air Force and expanding the Pithoragarh airport via Airports Authority of India. This aims to meet strategic needs and boost services for local residents, with additional heli services under the Udan scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:57 IST
Uttarakhand Transfers Airstrips to IAF, Expands Pithoragarh Airport for Udan
Pithoragarh Naini Saini Airport Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is set to take charge of the airstrips at Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi and Gauchar in Chamoli, while the Airports Authority of India will manage Pithoragarh airport. This strategic move by the Uttarakhand government will improve air services in key border districts.

An essential part of this initiative is the expansion of Pithoragarh airport at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. This development involves constructing a one-kilometer-long airstrip, assisted technically by the Indian Air Force, to enable flights from Gunji to the Adi Kailash area.

Meanwhile, the Udan scheme is set to introduce heli services between Pithoragarh and Munsyari as well as Pithoragarh and Dharchula, facilitated by Heritage Aviation. This expansion reflects the dual focus on meeting strategic requirements and enhancing local transportation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025