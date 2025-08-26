Stree Shakti: Empowering Women through Free Travel in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the free bus-service scheme for women, known as Stree Shakti, has been a substantial success, largely due to the cooperation of women.

Naidu reviewed the operations of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and reported that the bus occupancy rate has surged to 100% in numerous depots following the scheme's initiation. Officials stated the program's effectiveness in empowering women in 13 districts.

Despite financial constraints, the government has fulfilled its commitment to women, Naidu stated. Plans for live tracking of buses are in progress, with a pilot in Guntur set to launch soon to enhance safety and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)