Korean Air's Historic $50 Billion Boeing Deal: Strengthening Ties with US Aviation

Korean Air has cemented a USD 50 billion agreement to acquire over 100 Boeing aircraft, alongside several spare engines and a two-decade engine maintenance deal.

The significant arrangement was concluded during a ceremony in Washington, coinciding with a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

The contract encompasses USD 36.2 billion for 103 next-gen Boeing planes, USD 690 million for spare engines from GE Aerospace and CFM International, and a USD 13 billion, 20-year maintenance service with GE Aerospace, Korean Air confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)