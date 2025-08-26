Left Menu

Korean Air's Historic $50 Billion Boeing Deal: Strengthening Ties with US Aviation

Korean Air has signed a USD 50 billion agreement with Boeing to purchase 103 aircraft, spare engines, and a 20-year engine maintenance contract. This initiative reinforces Korean Air's partnership with the US aviation industry and aims to enhance its global competitiveness and operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:56 IST
Korean Air's Historic $50 Billion Boeing Deal: Strengthening Ties with US Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Korean Air has cemented a USD 50 billion agreement to acquire over 100 Boeing aircraft, alongside several spare engines and a two-decade engine maintenance deal.

The significant arrangement was concluded during a ceremony in Washington, coinciding with a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

The contract encompasses USD 36.2 billion for 103 next-gen Boeing planes, USD 690 million for spare engines from GE Aerospace and CFM International, and a USD 13 billion, 20-year maintenance service with GE Aerospace, Korean Air confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector

 India
2
Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

Skelton's Departure Leaves Wallabies in a Bind

 Australia
3
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025