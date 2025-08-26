India's Export Sectors Face Major Decline Amid New U.S. Tariffs

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) forecasts a severe 70% decline in India's labor-intensive export sectors as new U.S. tariffs come into effect. These measures threaten to impact a significant $60.2 billion of India's total exports.

Key sectors, including textiles, gems, jewelry, and shrimp, are bracing for a substantial increase in duties, with some facing tariffs as high as 60%. Meanwhile, approximately 30% of exports, like pharmaceuticals and electronics, will remain duty-free.

To counteract the impending crisis, GTRI recommends tax reforms, ease-of-business initiatives, and interest equalization schemes. There is also a push for diversifying markets and establishing 'India+1' export hubs to mitigate risks from U.S. tariffs.