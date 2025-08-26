Left Menu

India to Auction Rs 32,000 Crore in Government Securities

The Reserve Bank of India has announced an auction for two dated government securities, aggregating Rs 32,000 crore, set for August 29, 2025. The sale, through RBI's e-Kuber system, will be divided equally between two securities, with results announced the same day and settlement by September 1, 2025.

Representational Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared that the Indian government plans to re-issue two dated securities totaling Rs 32,000 crore through auctions on August 29, 2025. According to a recent press statement, Rs 16,000 crore each will be allocated to 6.68% Government Security (GS) 2040 and 6.90% GS 2065.

The process, conducted by RBI's Mumbai Office using the multiple price method, allows the government to retain additional subscriptions up to Rs 2,000 crore against both securities. Bidding, both competitive and non-competitive, will take place electronically via the e-Kuber system on the auction day.

Bidding results will be disclosed the same day, and payments must be made by September 1, 2025. Investors can participate through competitive and non-competitive bidding, with 'When Issued' trading permitted from August 26 to 29, 2025. The auction's minimum bid size is Rs 10,000, with increments thereof.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

