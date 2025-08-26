Left Menu

Step into Ananya Panday's Glamorous World with 'Ananya's Style Edit' on Airbnb

Bollywood star Ananya Panday invites fans to 'Ananya's Style Edit', a unique fashion experience on Airbnb in New Delhi. With her style team, she offers exclusive makeovers, photoshoots, and personal fashion insights to just four guests, promising an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:49 IST
Step into Ananya Panday's Glamorous World with 'Ananya's Style Edit' on Airbnb
The Style Edit hosted by Bollywood fashionista Ananya Panday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's fashion sensation, Ananya Panday, is stepping into the spotlight with 'Ananya's Style Edit', an exclusive fashion experience available on Airbnb. Taking place in a stunning Delhi Airbnb home, this opportunity gives four lucky guests access to Ananya's world of glamour and style.

Participants will enter a transformed dream closet, decked with Ananya's signature garments, and receive professional styling tips from her trusted fashion squad. The event includes a personalized style session, makeovers by her beauty team, and a professional photoshoot by acclaimed photographer Rahul Jhangiani.

Airbnb highlights this collaboration with a Gen Z icon as a part of its Airbnb Originals series, offering extraordinary experiences. The event promises engaging interactions with Ananya, including a coffee chat filled with fashion stories, beauty tips, and takeaway style essentials curated by her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

 United States
2
Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

 India
3
Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

 Germany
4
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025