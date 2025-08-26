Step into Ananya Panday's Glamorous World with 'Ananya's Style Edit' on Airbnb
Bollywood star Ananya Panday invites fans to 'Ananya's Style Edit', a unique fashion experience on Airbnb in New Delhi. With her style team, she offers exclusive makeovers, photoshoots, and personal fashion insights to just four guests, promising an intimate and unforgettable experience.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood's fashion sensation, Ananya Panday, is stepping into the spotlight with 'Ananya's Style Edit', an exclusive fashion experience available on Airbnb. Taking place in a stunning Delhi Airbnb home, this opportunity gives four lucky guests access to Ananya's world of glamour and style.
Participants will enter a transformed dream closet, decked with Ananya's signature garments, and receive professional styling tips from her trusted fashion squad. The event includes a personalized style session, makeovers by her beauty team, and a professional photoshoot by acclaimed photographer Rahul Jhangiani.
Airbnb highlights this collaboration with a Gen Z icon as a part of its Airbnb Originals series, offering extraordinary experiences. The event promises engaging interactions with Ananya, including a coffee chat filled with fashion stories, beauty tips, and takeaway style essentials curated by her.
(With inputs from agencies.)