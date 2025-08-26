Left Menu

US-India Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariff Measures

The United States plans to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian products starting August 27, impacting over $48 billion worth of exports. The move is in response to India's purchase of Russian oil and military equipment. Textiles, gems, and leather are among the most affected sectors.

The United States is set to introduce a hefty surcharge on Indian imports, aiming to implement a 25% tariff augmentation from August 27. This development is poised to significantly affect over $48 billion in Indian exports, marking a substantial blow to India's trade engagement with the US.

Wielded as a punitive measure in response to India's procurement of Russian crude oil and military assets, this intensified tariff strategy will elevate duties on various goods to an imposing 50%. Central sectors such as textiles, gems, and leather are expected to bear the significant brunt of these increased trade barriers.

While the tariff hike excludes electronics and pharmaceuticals, it underscores the geopolitical currents between India and the US. Both nations now navigate these manufactured hindrances, which echo broader economic antagonisms emerging from international diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

