Suzuki's Bold $9 Billion Push: Powering India's Electric Future

Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over five to six years to bolster its operations. The company aims to produce 4 million units annually and targets sustainable mobility with a multi-powertrain strategy. The e VITARA EV will debut internationally, bolstering India's export profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hansalpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:19 IST
Suzuki Motor Corporation is set to inject Rs 70,000 crore into its Indian operations over the next five to six years, as announced by its Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki. The investment aims to elevate Suzuki's annual production to 4 million units and support India's green mobility ambitions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the export of Maruti Suzuki India's e VITARA electric vehicle to 100 countries. The automaker has also inaugurated a facility for manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells for hybrid vehicles in India, marking significant strides in sustainable technology.

Suzuki's strategic focus includes developing the Gujarat facility into a global production hub for the e VITARA, which will be exported to various international markets. Despite not launching the EV in India due to high costs, Suzuki continues to advance its multi-powertrain strategy to achieve carbon neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

