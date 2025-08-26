Survey Finds South Africans Growing More Confident About Stock Market Investing

A new survey of 2,000 adults in South Africa has revealed a significant shift in how people approach their finances, with more citizens preparing to move beyond saving and into the world of investments. The research, commissioned by Exness, found that 35% of South Africans are planning to start trading in stocks, shares, or other investments in the future, while over half have already invested at some point in the past.

A Nation of Emerging Investors

The survey shows a marked rise in financial ambition. While 74% of respondents expressed confidence in their ability to make smart investment decisions, 6% admitted they were “not confident at all.” Interestingly, among those who have yet to enter the market, 11% say they would only begin once they had saved at least R50,000, highlighting the financial caution many people attach to investing.

More than half of the population (54%) reported having invested in stocks or other vehicles previously, indicating that trading is no longer a niche activity reserved for the financial elite, but one increasingly woven into mainstream financial planning.

A spokesperson for Exness explained:

“We’re seeing more and more people setting money aside not just for a rainy day—but with a clear goal of investing it in the stock market. Whether it’s buying shares in companies they believe in or simply trying to make their money work harder in uncertain times, stock investing has become a much more mainstream aspiration.”

Gender and Generational Differences

The survey also uncovered striking gender and age-based contrasts. Men were found to be twice as likely as women to have savings earmarked for future stock investments (20% versus 9%).

Age was another determining factor. Among younger respondents aged 18–24, nearly half (48%) said they plan to invest soon, compared to just 34% of adults aged 35–44. Younger participants were also the most confident in their abilities: 81% of under-24s said they would trust themselves to make wise investment choices, compared to just 64% of those aged 45–54.

These figures suggest that South Africa’s younger generation, raised in a digital age of trading apps and financial content, are more open to risk and see investing as a natural extension of their financial future.

Trusted Sources and Key Concerns

When asked where they would turn for investment advice, 39% of respondents said they would trust a financial adviser, while 16% said they would prefer guidance from a banking or trading app. Very few, however, expressed confidence in information shared via YouTube (4%) or social media feeds (3%), underscoring ongoing concerns about misinformation online.

Concerns remain a major barrier to wider investment. Among the top fears:

Scams or fraud (58%)

Making the wrong investment decision (44%)

Despite these concerns, a large majority of respondents see investment as an empowering tool.

Practising Before Playing

Interestingly, 71% of those who have invested previously said they practised first using demo trading or simulation platforms, with 87% finding the experience helpful. This shows that “try-before-you-buy” approaches are an increasingly popular way for South Africans to build confidence before committing real money.

The Benefits of Investing

The survey also highlighted the top reasons why South Africans view investing in stocks and shares as attractive. These include:

Long-term growth Financial independence Turning savings into something bigger Passive income Learning a new skill Diversifying income sources Feeling financially savvy Retiring earlier Beating inflation Getting ahead of peers

For many, investing represents freedom and empowerment. As the Exness spokesperson added:

“It’s no longer something ‘other people’ do—it’s something they can do too, provided they plan ahead. And that planning often starts with simple, consistent saving habits that grow over time into something far more empowering.”

A Cultural Shift Toward Financial Growth

The findings suggest South Africa is witnessing a cultural shift in personal finance. What was once viewed as risky or elite is now increasingly seen as a pathway to long-term stability, independence, and wealth creation. With technology making trading more accessible than ever, South Africa’s younger and more digitally connected population may soon fuel a new wave of retail investors, reshaping the nation’s financial landscape.