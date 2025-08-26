Left Menu

Casio Eyes India's Growth as Key Market

Casio is focusing on the Indian market, aiming to make it one of its top-three global markets as its watch segment grows at a CAGR of 25-30%. The company plans to expand its lineup and distribution, investing in local production and premium retail experiences, leveraging India's rising disposable income and economic growth.

  • India

Casio is zeroing in on India as a pivotal market, with ambitions to make it one of its top-three global arenas in the watch sector, which is currently experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 25-30%. The brand's country head, Takuto Kimura, reinforced this commitment.

To achieve this goal, Casio plans to expand its product lineup, enhance distribution channels, and bolster both online and offline retail presences. The company emphasizes local production, introducing 28 new watch models this year as part of its Make in India strategy, and aims for a premium customer experience.

Casio's aggressive expansion is underpinned by India's burgeoning economy and rising disposable income, particularly among millennials. Despite no immediate plans for a dedicated manufacturing unit, the ties with local partners and intentions to double or triple sales revenue by the 2030s highlight Casio's long-term strategy.

