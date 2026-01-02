Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case
Rajendrakumar Patel, a former IAS officer and collector of Surendranagar district, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for involvement in a bribery-linked money laundering case. This follows the arrest of deputy mamlatdar Chandrasingh Mori. The ED and Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau are investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case in Gujarat. Patel served as the collector of Surendranagar district before his recent transfer without posting.
The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into a wider bribery scheme where Patel and others, including deputy mamlatdar Chandrasingh Mori, are accused of money laundering. Mori, caught earlier, allegedly took bribes for expediting change of land use applications.
Following the disclosure, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau also filed an FIR against Patel and others. The investigation highlights severe lapses in governmental processes relating to land use and title verification within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED arrests Gujarat IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in bribery-linked money laundering probe: Officials.
ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized
Gujarat Bolsters Cyber Shield for Energy Infrastructure
Leadership Transition in Gujarat Police: KLN Rao Takes Charge
Gujarat Man Arrested for Online Mephedrone Peddling