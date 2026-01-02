Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in connection with a bribery-linked money laundering case in Gujarat. Patel served as the collector of Surendranagar district before his recent transfer without posting.

The arrest is part of an ongoing probe into a wider bribery scheme where Patel and others, including deputy mamlatdar Chandrasingh Mori, are accused of money laundering. Mori, caught earlier, allegedly took bribes for expediting change of land use applications.

Following the disclosure, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau also filed an FIR against Patel and others. The investigation highlights severe lapses in governmental processes relating to land use and title verification within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)