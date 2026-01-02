Left Menu

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European shares hit record highs with the STOXX 600 approaching 600 points and the FTSE 100 surpassing 10,000 points for the first time. Defence stocks led gains, supported by rising commodity prices. Meanwhile, Orsted's shares rose following its challenge to the U.S. suspension of an offshore wind project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:31 IST
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets surged on the first trading session of 2026, marking a historic milestone as London's FTSE 100 broke the 10,000-point threshold. The pan-European STOXX 600 also edged closer to 600 points, driven by strong performances in defence and commodity sectors.

Defence stocks led the charge, climbing 2.4%, while banking and basic resources shares contributed to the buoyancy. Energy shares mirrored strength in precious metals and crude prices, underscoring investor confidence despite thin trading volumes.

Danish firm Orsted saw a 4.4% rise in its shares after challenging the U.S. suspension of its Revolution Wind project. However, euro zone factory activity saw a downturn in December, entering contraction as production slumped for the first time in ten months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.

Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh B...

 India
2
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

 India
3
Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry

Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Politi...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026