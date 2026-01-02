European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European stock markets surged on the first trading session of 2026, marking a historic milestone as London's FTSE 100 broke the 10,000-point threshold. The pan-European STOXX 600 also edged closer to 600 points, driven by strong performances in defence and commodity sectors.

Defence stocks led the charge, climbing 2.4%, while banking and basic resources shares contributed to the buoyancy. Energy shares mirrored strength in precious metals and crude prices, underscoring investor confidence despite thin trading volumes.

Danish firm Orsted saw a 4.4% rise in its shares after challenging the U.S. suspension of its Revolution Wind project. However, euro zone factory activity saw a downturn in December, entering contraction as production slumped for the first time in ten months.

