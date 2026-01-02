Left Menu

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

A hotel manager and two others were arrested for allegedly assaulting policemen during a New Year's Eve raid. The assault came after police ordered the shutdown of loud music past the permissible time. Charges included attempted murder and violations of the Environment Protection Act and Noise Pollution Rules.

Bareilly | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:31 IST
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case
  India

In a dramatic turn of events on New Year's Eve, law enforcement officials in Bareilly arrested a hotel manager and two others following an alleged assault on policemen. The incident took place at Sobti Continental Hotel during a raid aimed at enforcing noise restrictions.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when music continued to blare loudly past the permitted hours, prompting intervention. Despite multiple police visits, the music resumed, escalating the tension. Subsequent confrontations led to further allegations of assault against the police officers on duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya mandated immediate arrests following the altercation. Charges against the accused include attempted murder, assault, and noise pollution violations. The hotel manager, along with accomplices, faces serious legal repercussions.

