Galacia Cheese Expands into Western and Southern India

Paras Dairy is expanding its Galacia Cheese portfolio into western and southern India, aiming for a top five national brand position. This involve adding distributors, increasing HORECA outlets, and using advanced cheese technology. The expansion reinforces Paras Dairy's commitment to quality and widening its domestic and international market reach.

Updated: 26-08-2025 18:23 IST
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Paras Dairy, a leading dairy company, is expanding its Galacia Cheese range into western and southern markets to strengthen its national presence.

The company plans to increase its distribution network by adding 100 new distributors and expanding its reach to over 2,000 HORECA outlets by March-end, aiming to become one of the top five cheese brands in India.

The Cheese is produced with premium cow's milk and IQF technology at Paras Dairy's advanced cheese plant in Maharashtra, ensuring quality and uniformity for diverse culinary applications.

