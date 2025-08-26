Galacia Cheese Expands into Western and Southern India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Paras Dairy, a leading dairy company, is expanding its Galacia Cheese range into western and southern markets to strengthen its national presence.

The company plans to increase its distribution network by adding 100 new distributors and expanding its reach to over 2,000 HORECA outlets by March-end, aiming to become one of the top five cheese brands in India.

The Cheese is produced with premium cow's milk and IQF technology at Paras Dairy's advanced cheese plant in Maharashtra, ensuring quality and uniformity for diverse culinary applications.

