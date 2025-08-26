U.S. Government Cracks Down on Non-English Speaking Truck Drivers

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a firm stance on enforcing English proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers in California, Washington, and New Mexico. Failure to comply could result in the withholding of $50 million in federal funding within 30 days. The initiative is part of a broader effort by President Trump's administration to ensure road safety.

This decision follows a fatal accident involving a non-English-speaking driver in Florida. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the crucial need for drivers to understand English to prevent such tragedies. The crash, which claimed three lives, highlighted deficiencies in state enforcement of language requirements for commercial drivers.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a growing number of U.S. truck drivers were born outside the country, making this enforcement vital. American Trucking Associations CEO Chris Spear supported the move, stressing that drivers need to read road signs and communicate effectively to ensure safety.

