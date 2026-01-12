Fed Leaders Unite Against Trump Administration's Investigative Actions
Former heads of the U.S. Federal Reserve, alongside other prominent economic figures, denounced the Trump administration's criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. They argue this disrupts the Fed's independence, a tactic reminiscent of countries with weaker institutions, and undermines the U.S.'s foundational economic principles.
12-01-2026
On Monday, past Federal Reserve Chairs, alongside other ex-government economic leaders, publicly criticized the Trump administration's criminal investigation into Jerome Powell.
The inquiry, they argue, jeopardizes the autonomy of the central bank, likening it to measures seen in nations with fragile institutions.
They emphasized that this approach threatens U.S. economic stability, grounded firmly in law-abiding practices.
