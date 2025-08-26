Left Menu

Postal Disruption: Nations Halt Shipments to U.S. Over Tax Rule Change

A significant disruption in international postal services originates from a U.S. tax rule change. In reaction, 25 member countries of the Universal Postal Union have paused shipments to the U.S. following the scrapping of a customs duty exemption on small packages by the Trump administration.

26-08-2025
A major shake-up in global postal logistics has unfolded as 25 countries have decided to halt goods shipments to the United States. This development follows the Trump administration's decision to end a customs tax rule that previously allowed small packages to enter the country duty-free.

The Universal Postal Union, an agency based in Switzerland and responsible for fostering collaboration between postal services worldwide, issued a letter expressing concern over this disruption. Addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the correspondence underscored the potential chaos the move might unleash on global postal operations.

The cancellation of the 'de minimis' exemption meant for international shipments valued under $800 is slated to take effect on August 29. Countries including Australia, Norway, and Switzerland have publicly declared their decision to suspend postal consignments, underscoring the widespread impact of this policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

