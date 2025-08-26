Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Key Data Amid Federal Reserve Shake-Up

Wall Street's indexes stalled on Tuesday as investor concerns rose over Treasury yields and President Trump's dismissal of a central bank governor, sparking fears about Federal Reserve independence. Awaiting Nvidia's results, market watchers remain focused on AI's influence and potential rate cuts amid mixed signals and economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's stock indices remained flat on Tuesday under pressure from rising Treasury bond yields. The unease stemmed from President Donald Trump's controversial decision to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor, intensifying concerns regarding the Fed's autonomy.

Investors are keenly anticipating Nvidia's financial results and crucial inflation data later this week. Both factors could provide further insights into the impact of artificial intelligence and potential interest rate reductions, which have driven recent market performances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced slight declines in the morning trading session. Meanwhile, investors kept their eyes on forthcoming economic reports that may influence interest rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

