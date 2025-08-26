Wall Street Awaits Key Data Amid Federal Reserve Shake-Up

Wall Street's stock indices remained flat on Tuesday under pressure from rising Treasury bond yields. The unease stemmed from President Donald Trump's controversial decision to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor, intensifying concerns regarding the Fed's autonomy.

Investors are keenly anticipating Nvidia's financial results and crucial inflation data later this week. Both factors could provide further insights into the impact of artificial intelligence and potential interest rate reductions, which have driven recent market performances.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced slight declines in the morning trading session. Meanwhile, investors kept their eyes on forthcoming economic reports that may influence interest rate expectations.

