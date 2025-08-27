Left Menu

S&P 500 Climbs as Nvidia and Eli Lilly Spark Investor Optimism

The S&P 500 ended higher, driven by Nvidia's performance ahead of its report and Eli Lilly's promising new diabetes pill. Trump's removal of a Federal Reserve governor raised questions on Fed independence, while traders anticipate an interest rate cut in September amidst inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 closed the trading day higher on Tuesday, bolstered by gains in Nvidia and Eli Lilly, providing a spark of optimism among investors.

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified apprehensions surrounding the Federal Reserve's independence by dismissing a central bank governor, a move that initially shook markets but was eclipsed by consistent forecasts for a forthcoming interest rate cut in September.

Amidst trade uncertainties and political tension, Nvidia's forthcoming report is expected to influence market sentiments on AI-related stocks, while Eli Lilly's positive clinical trial results contributed to a buoyant atmosphere in the stock market despite persistent inflation pressures.

