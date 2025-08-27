Global Financial Maneuvers: Digital Regulations and Investment Shifts

Bitpanda, a crypto exchange with backing from billionaire investors Peter Thiel and Alan Howard, has decided against pursuing a London listing. The decision is attributed to insufficient liquidity in share trading, marking a significant shift in financial strategy.

Simultaneously, the European Union has declared its intent to uphold its landmark digital regulations. This move comes despite warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened retaliatory tariffs against nations imposing taxes or laws targeting American tech firms.

In the UK, major asset managers including M&G, Schroders, and Hargreaves Lansdown are considering a move into the 'master trust' pension market. This pension structure is emerging as a favored option for companies choosing staff pension providers.

