Left Menu

Global Financial Maneuvers: Digital Regulations and Investment Shifts

Financial markets see significant movements as Peter Thiel-backed Bitpanda opts out of a UK listing due to liquidity issues, while the EU advances its digital rules despite US objections. UK asset managers explore entry into the 'master trust' pension market, adapting to new corporate preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:08 IST
Global Financial Maneuvers: Digital Regulations and Investment Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitpanda, a crypto exchange with backing from billionaire investors Peter Thiel and Alan Howard, has decided against pursuing a London listing. The decision is attributed to insufficient liquidity in share trading, marking a significant shift in financial strategy.

Simultaneously, the European Union has declared its intent to uphold its landmark digital regulations. This move comes despite warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened retaliatory tariffs against nations imposing taxes or laws targeting American tech firms.

In the UK, major asset managers including M&G, Schroders, and Hargreaves Lansdown are considering a move into the 'master trust' pension market. This pension structure is emerging as a favored option for companies choosing staff pension providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025